Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has for the fourth day camped in Mt Kenya region where she is holding several rallies to popularise Azimio La Umoja Movement and to drum up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in August.

On Saturday, Karua took Azimio gospel to Kiambu County where she toured Ruaka, Banana and Limuru towns.

In Banana town, Karua was welcomed by a huge crowd of people who were chanting Azimio and singing songs in praise of Karua.

In her speech, Karua told residents that she will represent the interest of the Mt Kenya region in the Azimio government and she will ensure prices of coffee, tea and milk are considered in the Raila Odinga’s government.

The ground in Mt Kenya seems to be shifting towards Azimio since the day Raila Odinga appointed Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Here are photos of Martha Karua‘s meeting in Kiambu County on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.