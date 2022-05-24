Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – In what may be deemed as her first blunder, NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has pledged unwavering loyalty to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

This comes as many Kenyans are expecting her not to compromise her tough principles by virtue of being Raila’s No.2.

Speaking during an interview, Karua stated that she would neither quit office as she did during the late President Mwai Kibaki’s regime nor insubordinate Raila like what Deputy President William Ruto is doing to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I will totally submit and subordinate myself to Raila since as a lawyer who is a senior counsel, I know the functions and limits of a deputy president. We ought to change nothing.”

“We only need character reform on the officeholder. The current holder (Ruto) publicized his differences and launched rebellious campaigns. In times of differences, we are supposed to internally reconcile and that is what will guide my relationship with my boss, Raila,” Karua affirmed.

The former Justice Minister and Advocate of the High Court added that she had chemistry with Raila, a pro-democracy and anti-graft crusader.

She noted that she teamed up with Raila owing to their activism, the quest for reforms and the development agenda.

“Odinga and I are like an open book.”

“He is not a bad man for he holds no grudges. He is someone you can wrong in the morning and by noon he has completely forgotten and willing to walk with you,” Karua lauded the former Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.