Monday, May 16, 2022 – The August 9th presidential battle can now properly begin after the top presidential contenders named their running mates as per the IEBC deadline.
Addressing his supporters at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga picked former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate.
Karua emerged victorious in the running mate race after beating 11 others among them Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Agriculture CS Peter Kenneth.
While unveiling her, Raila said he settled on Karua because of her transformative agenda.
At the same time, Raila charged Karua to be the Cabinet Secretary of Justice in his government to finish what they started, including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
“I am a man of my word, I will task her to finish what we started, she’s a safe pair of hands….. she is Martha Wangari Karua,” said Raila.
On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto picked his friend and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.
