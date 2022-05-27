Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has finally issued a statement after one of her ‘family’ members was arrested for conning Mpesa agents.

Benson Thuranira, who is a Narc Kenya candidate for Muthara ward, Meru County, was arrested yesterday in Nakuru by the detectives over suspected Mpesa fraud.

In a statement issued by the party, the Karua-led party admitted that indeed Thuranira is their candidate but said the law should be followed in apprehending the suspect.

“The party takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to the rule of law and greatest expectation of the highest possible ethical standards for all our candidates,”

“Upon receipt of further information on the matter from the authority, the relevant party organ shall provide direction” read part of the statement signed by Karua who is also the Azimio coalition presidential running mate.

Benson Thuranira was among three people arrested in a police operation after a report was made over the loss of Sh64,000 from the agent.

