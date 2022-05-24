Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua Tuesday stormed Laikipia County where she popularised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and asked residents to support the septuagenarian in August.

During a stopover in Nanyuki town, Karua was welcomed by a humongous crowd that was singing and dancing in praise of Narc Kenya boss and Raila.

Laikipia County was a stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto but going by how Martha Karua was welcomed in the expansive county, it seems Kenya Kwanza Alliance fortunes are dwindling faster than the speed of light.

Raila Odinga is also campaigning in Laikipia County and the two are expected to meet in the afternoon where they will hold joint rallies.

Karua is accompanied by Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya.

Here are photos of Martha Karua’s mammoth rally in Nanyuki town.

