Friday, May 20, 2022 – The nomination of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate seems to be the best thing that has ever happened to Jakom, going by the wild reception Azimio la Umoja Movement is receiving in the Mt Kenya region.

Raila Odinga appointed Karua as his running mate on Monday and in the last three days, Karua who is known as Iron Lady, has caused an ‘earthquake in the mountain’.

Since Tuesday, Karua has traversed four counties and held 34 rallies in a region that was once dominated by Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Like the ancient Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt, Cleopatra, Karua is using her charisma blended with her toughness to convince the Mt Kenya residents why they must be in the Azimio government.

Her message has become gospel in Mt Kenya and this has been witnessed by the sea of humanity that attended her rallies in Mathira and Karatina on Friday.

Here are photos of Karua’s rally in Karatina on Friday.

