Monday, May 30, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate, Martha Karua, has exuded confidence that her boss, Raila Odinga, will win the August presidential contest whether Deputy President William Ruto likes it or not.

According to Karua, she has never been so sure about winning an election.

She noted that they have surpassed Ruto in all aspects and that Azimio is now working on widening the gap between them and Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of August.

“We consider this a winnable election. We are going to work hard to increase the gap because there is a threshold that makes an election unopposed, like in the year 2002,” confident Karua stated.

At the same time, Karua challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give the country an update on the plans it has put in place ahead of the polls.

“We need a brief from the electoral commission on how they intend to conduct the elections and the tools they intend to employ,” Karua said.

She also said the Wafula Chebukati-led commission should explain how they have addressed the issues that led to the nullification of the 2017 presidential election.

Ms. Karua explained that she was picked by Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga as his deputy because of her deep understanding of constitutional and human rights issues.

“Raila Odinga chose me as his running mate – a woman with a mind of her own, known, focused on our shared values and what the media sometimes calls msimamo kali,” she said.

