Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has a herculean task climbing the mountain, going by the reception she got in Embu county on Wednesday.

In a video shared by renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Karua was seen chanting Azimio while the crowd responded with UDA chants.

Karua has been camping in Mt Kenya where she had held several rallies in her home County of Kirinyaga on Tuesday before proceeding to Meru and Embu counties.

The Narc Kenya boss was appointed as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate and her first task was to camp in the mountain and ensure she delivers the vote-rich region to Azimio La Umoja Movement ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Currently, the region is divided between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Here is the video of Karua being welcomed in Embu County as shared by Ahmednasir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.