Monday, May 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, has said Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua is a corrupt politician, who looted taxpayers’ funds when she served as Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister during the Grand Coalition government.

Commenting on Twitter on Monday after Karua was appointed as Raila Odinga’s running mate in August, Miguna said Karua is not different from corrupt politicians since, in 2013, she was bribed with Sh 7.4 million by British American Tobacco (BAT) Company to block a rival firm winning a multimillion-pound contract.

But in her defence in 2017, Karua admitted to having received the money but said she thought the company was assisting her in funding her presidential campaigns.

“I am aware that a businessman whose name I remember as Paul (Hopkins) affiliated with BAT made what I understood to be a personal donation to my presidential campaign. At no time did I ever discuss the award or influence of contracts/tenders whether at KRA or indeed within any other government entity with Paul or anyone else,” Ms. Karua said in response to questions from British journalist David Connett.

The Kenyan DAILY POST