Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – A video has emerged of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Wangari Karua being heckled badly in Kirinyaga County on Friday.

Karua, who took Azimio-One Kenya Alliance campaigns to her backyard urged Mt Kenya residents to elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President in August.

“I call on Mt. Kenya region to elect Raila Odinga,” Karua said

However, Karua’s call fell on deaf ears after residents started heckling and booing her.

At one of the stopovers, Karua even promised the residents that she will be Raila’s deputy in August, but the residents could not hear any of that. They chanted Ruto and UDA slogans and this forced furious Karua to cut short her speech and proceeded to her next destination.

This is the second time in a week that Karua has been heckled in her county.

Last week, when she accompanied Raila Odinga, she was heckled badly by youths who were chanting Ruto and UDA.

Here is the video of Martha Karua being heckled in Kirinyaga County on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.