Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua Tuesday took Azimio La Umoja Alliance campaigns to her home county of Kirinyaga where she drummed up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Karua’s visit to the county was also her homecoming party since on Monday she was appointed as Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Karua, who was accompanied by Jubilee Party leaders from the Mt Kenya region visited 13 towns in Kirinyaga County and received a heroic welcome.

However, in Kutus town, Karua was heckled by youths who were shouting Ruto and chanting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) slogans.

Efforts by the area MCA to calm the youth fell on deaf ears which forced Karua and her team to leave the town disappointed.

Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega and his Ndaragwa counterpart, Jeremia Kioni watched in disbelief as Karua was heckled in her hometown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST