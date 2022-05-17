Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 17, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has been left with an egg on her face after the United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu ‘denied’ congratulating her.

Karua, in a series of tweets, claimed that Harris and Suluhu had congratulated him after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga named her as his running mate in August.

However, details have emerged that these tweets are fake since the last time Kamala Harris tweeted was on May 14th.

It also emerged that the last time Suluhu tweeted was on May 14, when she congratulated Sheikh Mohamed Zayed for being elected as the third president of the United Arab Emirates.

However, Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde congratulated Karua after Raila Odinga named her as his running mate in August.

