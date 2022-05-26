Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has attacked Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for abusing other presidential candidates during their campaigns.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi during the annual National Prayer Breakfast meeting, Karua called upon leaders to compete with ideas and not insults to ease tension in the country.

“We pray for God’s grace and strength so that we can be able to lead the nation, to value-driven campaigns and leadership.

“Somewhere in the Bible it is said prayers without action is not real how I pray that our prayers are matched by actions,” Karua said

Karua added that every politician has a duty of maintaining peace ahead of the August 9th election.

“We appreciate this initiative of bringing the nation together, I am not going to say much just we heard your message, to the religious leaders, we have heard the word spoken by all the people who have spoken here and we remember our constitution acknowledges the supremacy of God, we remember our national values and principles and how we pray that moving forward and especially after these prayers that our actions match our words,” she said.

