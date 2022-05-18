Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua Wednesday received a hostile reception in Meru County where she had gone to drum up support for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Karua, who was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, met a hostile crowd in Meru town where supporters associated with Deputy President William Ruto heckled her badly.

The pandemonium started when Munya asked residents to shout Azimio when he said Karua, whom she referred to as ‘Mama’.

“Nikisema Mama,semeni Azimio,” Munya asked residents

Munya:Mama!

Crowd: UDA!

The heckling incident came a day after Karua was heckled in her home county of Kirinyaga.

Karua, who was accompanied by Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega and his Ndaragwa counterpart Jeremiah Kioni came face to face with a hostile crowd chanting Ruto and UDA slogans.

During a stopover in Kagumo town, Kirinyaga County, Martha Karua and her supporters were forced to abandon addressing residents after a hostile crowd chanted UDA slogans while hoisting a wheelbarrow, a symbol associated with Ruto.

Here is the video of Karua being heckled badly in Meru County on Wednesday

