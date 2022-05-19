Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are in for a rude shock as far as the Mt. Kenya vote is concerned.

This is after Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, took the mountain by storm after her unveiling at KICC on Monday.

Karua has intensified campaigns for Raila in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region to the utter shock of Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza, who had dismissed her nomination as a nonstarter.

Karua, who was flanked by Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and Agriculture CS Peter Munya among others, made inroads to Laare, Muthara, and Makutano Towns in Meru County.

However, what is giving Ruto and Gachagua sleepless nights is that Karua is campaigning even at night and attracting huge crowds as was witnessed in Makutano Town yesterday, where she went on with campaigns past 7 PM and the crowd was all over her wanting more from her.

She has set the bar too high for Ruto and Gachagua, especially in Mt. Kenya.

She used the moment to lobby the Mt. Kenya voters not to gamble with their votes and rally behind Raila Odinga in his quest to succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Sisi tunakuja kwa kunyenyekea tutakuelezea mpaka dakika ya mwisho tuone yakwamba mlima Kenya yote iko nyuma ya Azimio (We come humbly to explain to you until the last minute to see that Mount Kenya is all behind the Azimio),” Karua said.

During her charm offensive, the former Gichugu MP pledged to bring back what she termed lost sheep back to the fold.

The Mt Kenya region has traditionally voted against the former Prime Minister, something that is attributed to fear but the endorsement by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the naming of the former Justice Minister as Azimio’s running mate is raising Raila’s hopes.

Photos;-

