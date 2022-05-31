Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 31 May 2022 – Kibra parliamentary aspirant, Macdonald Mariga, has condemned a violent daylight attack that occurred when he was campaigning.

According to the former footballer turned politician, goons attacked him and his supporters, leaving him with injuries on his hand.

Some of his supporters also sustained injuries after the attack.

Mariga urged his competitors to campaign peacefully and said he won’t be cowed by the threats.

He is vying for the parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

Below are photos that he shared.

