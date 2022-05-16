Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Marc Anthony is engaged to a former Miss Universe contestant.

The 53-year-old singer who was married to Jennifer Lopez, and his 23-year-old fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, announced their engagement Thursday night, May 12, at a party in Miami.

Nadia, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of her holding hands with Marc Anthony, with her shiny diamond engagement ring on display. She tagged Marc Anthony to the post.

This is Marc’s 4th engagement. The previous three ended in marriage and ultimately divorce.

In addition to J Lo, Marc has also been married to Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and actress Shannon De Lima.

Marc Anthony shares two kids with J.Lo, two with Torres and two with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.