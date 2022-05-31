Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A Nairobi court has allowed the Nairobi County Government to demolish the Iconic Marble Arch Hotel because it stands on public land.

In her ruling on Monday, Justice Lucy Mbugua of the Environment and Land Court said Mike Maina who is the owner of the hotel didn’t convince the court how he acquired the piece of land which is next to the Nairobi Fire station.

The businessman wanted the court to declare that he was the legal owner of the two plots and grant him a permanent order, restraining the county government from trespassing or demolishing the hotel.

Mr. Maina also sought Sh2 million in damages, accusing the county officials of trespass.

He said he acquired the two plots in 1993 and 1995 and has been running the hotel since 1993 and using the adjacent plot as a parking lot. The businessman said he has dutifully paid rates, rent, and other approvals and licenses for the properties.

The tycoon argued that planned demolition did not have a basis and it was an infringement on his rights to own property. The notice, he said, was malicious and should be quashed. City Hall did not defend the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST