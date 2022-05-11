Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for £51.1m.

City have paid the Haaland’s release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

Haaland will join City on July 1, subject to the club finalising terms with the player.

City have announced the signing of Haaland in a statement via their official website, which reads: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

The 21-year-old completed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in their last game of the season on Saturday.

Haaland is set to make around £400,000 per week, in line with the club’s highest earner Kevin De Bruyne, and will be contracted to the Etihad outfit until 2027.