Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 15 May 2022 – The murder suspect behind the brutal killing of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication student Purity Wangechi, and two of his accomplices have been arrested.

The mastermind John Wanyoike Kibungi, 24, was smoked out of his hideout at Kirigiti in the wee hours of the morning as he prepared to escape, following a manhunt launched yesterday by a combined team of detectives and general duty police officers based at Kiambu police station.

Also arrested were two of his accomplices Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri, who assisted him in killing the 19-year-old college student and disposing of her body.

Purity Wangechi’s body which bore visible stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered yesterday morning by the roadside close to Mburiria estate, in Kiambu county.

Wangechi had fallen in love with the killer and they had been in a relationship for some time before she discovered that he was a thug. She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between the two.

She however didn’t know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her. On Friday, Wangeci left the country’s premier media institution to meet him in Kirigiti, to try and rekindle the dying embers of their once blossoming love. She did not know that she was walking into a death trap.

During the early morning raid, the officers also recovered a vegetable knife that was carefully concealed in his waistband and which was used in stabbing the innocent teenage student, whose only mistake was falling in love with a thug.

The detectives also discovered the scene of the murder that was preserved for forensic examination by Crime scene personnel based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been placed in custody for the offence of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

We hope their arrest brings some semblance of justice to the relatives, friends and student fraternity of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, where Purity was a student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.