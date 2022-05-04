Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – The man who attacked Dave Chappelle at his show on Tuesday, May 3, has been hospitalized with broken and dislocated hands while the comedian was uninjured.

Video from the Netflix Is A Joke event shows the attacker charging onto the stage and tackling the comedian before being dragged off by security. An unfazed Chappelle continued with his set, joking: ‘It was a trans man’.

Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show at the Hollywood Bowl wearing a sheriff’s hat, rushed on stage to help detain the attacker.

The attacker was later seen getting treatment from paramedics for a badly injured arm before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

See the videos below

Dave Chappelle did their job 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/0znP5H5ZvW — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022