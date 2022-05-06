Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – There was panic at a local brothel after a man who went to enjoy a nice time with three commercial sex workers couldn’t stand on his feet after the marathon sex.

In a viral video shared online, one of the sex workers is seen holding the unidentified man who could barely stand on his own.

While other sex workers mocked him, he was later given a chair to sit on before they poured water over his head to help him regain his strength.

Watch the video below…