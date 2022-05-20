Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – A woman sent a lengthy message to her boyfriend to break up with him after he failed to buy her shawarma and ice cream.

The relationship only lasted 3 weeks before it ended and the girlfriend detailed her reason for leaving him.

She said he has never met any of her needs since they started dating and she has realized that she was better off when she wasn’t dating him.

The message has generated mixed reactions as Twitter users share their opinion.

