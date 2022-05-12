Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – A Twitter user has claimed that a man from her area returned his wife’s bride price and property for reportedly lying about being a virgin.

@ChukwuSomma wondered why the man couldn’t overlook the claim and disclosed that the marriage lasted for just 4 months.

She tweeted;

A girl from my area had her bride price returned and bags packed back to her father’s house because she lied to her husband about being a virgin. This is just a marriage of 4months….so men still do this?? Omo!

But she’s a good girl, I know her personally. To think he can overlook everyother side of her just for that mistake