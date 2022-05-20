Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – A man was caught on camera being confronted by a sex worker he reportedly slept with.

The man, who refused to pay the lady, accused her of giving him a tough time.

The sex worker however countered this claim and further asked one of the men who was present at the scene if she had given him a tough time in the past.

She also noted that she understands all the man was saying.

Watch the video below