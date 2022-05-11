Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – A South African man decided to console his grieving girlfriend during her father’s funeral service by asking for her hand in marriage.

In the video, the daring guy is seen convincing his girlfriend to marry him in front of her father’s coffin.

He can be heard thanking God for helping him be there in the woman’s life during such a trying time.

He continues to claim his presence will comfort the woman’s heart which got broken over her father’s death.

At last, he asks for her hand in marriage to which she hastily agrees before sobbing in tears.

Watch the video.

