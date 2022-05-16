Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, May 16, 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how he and his ex-girlfriend got married to different people after dating for 10 years with the lady having 7 abortions.
@jollyperv revealed that during a recent conversation, they both acknowledged that they messed up and also wished each other well.
He tweeted;
We dated 4 over 10 yrs. Didn’t know how we fell out. After bout 7 abortions 4 me. We r both married 2 diff spouses with kids. We Haven’t seen or talked in over 10 yrs. When I saw her name pop up as my phone rang. My heart skipped a beat as I picked the call
“Hello my love”
“Ayo mi” she answered “You know we fucked up right?”
“Yes I know” I answered.
She said she just put to bed her second child and she knows her children would have been mine. I told her mine would have been hers too but it’s too late.
We just wished each other well and I know deep down in me that we may not hear each other’s voice for another couple of years but the affection remains in the heart.
