Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how he almost lost his life after he was drugged by a lady he met at Kentwood Address, a high-end entertainment joint along Kiambu Road, about a week ago.

After sharing some drinks with her and engaging in a lengthy talk, she convinced him to accompany her to his apartment.

They drove off from Kentwood and along the way, she insisted that she was hungry.

They went to Chicken Inn and bought chips, before proceeding to an apartment in Thindigua where she claimed that she was living in.

When they approached the apartment, he parked the car at the gate and they ate chips in the car.

The last thing he remembers is when they were eating food in the car.

She might have drugged him as they were sharing the food before disappearing with his phone that she used to empty his mpesa account.

He doesn’t even remember how he got to his house after the lady drugged him.

His memory was wiped out for the next four days but luckily, friends and family members came to his rescue.

Read his thread on Twitter narrating what happened on that fateful day.

