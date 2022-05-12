Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, May 12, 2022 – A man is currently heartbroken after his sister broke up with her boyfriend.
In a tweet posted on his handle, he said the man was supposed to take him abroad next month.
He tweeted;
"My sister just broke up with the guy that was supposed to take me abroad next month.
Na me chop the main breakfast”
