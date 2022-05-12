Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – A man is currently heartbroken after his sister broke up with her boyfriend.

In a tweet posted on his handle, he said the man was supposed to take him abroad next month.

He tweeted;

"My sister just broke up with the guy that was supposed to take me abroad next month.

Na me chop the main breakfast”