Monday, May 9, 2022 – Mombasa’s Senior Resident Magistrate, Vincent Adet handed a three months jail sentence to a young man who pleaded guilty to charges of stealing a thermos flask and three plates that belong to his mother.

In his argument, he informed the court that he only stole the utensils because he was hungry and needed food which his mother was unable to provide.

The court heard that Kevin Okasimba’s mother, Magreat Adudu, had on May 5 asked him if he stole the thermos and plates.

He reportedly got irritated and instead ran outside and came back with a panga (machete) and a rungu (baton) and tried to smack his mother.

Before handing him the sentence, the magistrate asked Kevin why he was unable to fend for himself.

Adet said;

“How old are you? Do you want to tell me you cannot do menial jobs to survive? Your mother has brought you up well”

He was sentenced to serve three months in prison with no option of a fine.

He was given 14 days to appeal his sentence.