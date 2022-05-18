Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – There was drama in one of the estates in Nairobi after a man was drugged and robbed, only for the neighbours to find out that one of the suspects was a man disguised as a lady.

According to reports, the victim picked two ‘’ladies’’ in a club and took them to his house for a night of fun.

He was drugged in the process but luckily, neighbours became suspicious when they saw his household items being removed from his house by two strangers in the morning.

When concerned neighbours confronted the strangers and interrogated them, they discovered that they were thugs.

They were beaten and stripped naked, only for the neighbours to find out that one of them was a man disguised as a lady.

Neighbours found the victim lying unconscious in his house.

He was taken to the hospital while the suspects were handed to the police.

Below are photos of the suspects and the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.