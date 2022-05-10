Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – The police in US state of Texas have launched a manhunt for a green-fingered burglar who mowed his victim’s front and back gardens before fleeing.

The suspect, named as Marcus Renard Hubbard, was caught on CCTV taking a lawnmower from a home, filling it up with petrol and then mowing the lawn, police say.

Fox News reported that officers arrived at the home in Port Arthur, Texas and chased Mr Hubbard, who allegedly took the lawnmower with him.

Police said he eventually ditched the lawnmower in an alley and escaped on foot. He is now wanted for the offence of burglary of a building.

Port Arthur Police Department are still looking for the suspect who is not believed to have stolen anything.