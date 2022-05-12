Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A middle-aged man from Kakamega County painfully narrated how a sex worker chopped off his private parts after he was unable to pay Ksh 150 which they had agreed on.

According to Stephen Andrea, he went to a dingy brothel and sought the services of a sex worker and after agreeing on the price, they went down to business.

As they were having sex, another lady who was hiding under the bed took his trouser and removed all the money that he had.

After the quickie, the sex worker demanded her dues but when Stephen checked his pockets, he realized all his money had been stolen.

The sex worker got angry and chopped off his manhood and also sent goons to beat him up.

He reported the matter to the police but no action was taken against the sex worker.

Watch a video of him narrating what happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.