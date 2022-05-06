Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – A man was caught on camera assaulting a lady who confronted him over her balance.

Although the lady didn’t disclose what the money was for, she accused the man of reneging on their initial agreement of 100k, and paying her just 50k. However the man said he was going to ‘disgrace’ the lady after she prevented him from going into his car.

In the video, the man is seen trying to leave the scene in his car but was stopped by the lady who grabbed him by the shirt.

The man who accused the girl of being rude and asked why she would hold his shirt, left her with a bloodied mouth after punching her. The incident was settled by passersby who intervened.

Watch the video below