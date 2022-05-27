Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, May 27, 2022 – A middle-aged man was arraigned in court on Friday, May 27 and charged with insulting a businesswoman in Kenya.
George Ndung’u Kagunyi is accused of calling the trader identified as Reginah Mwangi, a prostitute and a dog, at the Ngara-Equity roundabout.
Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni, Kagunyi pleaded not guilty to using abusive words to Reginah Mwangi in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace.
“On May 20, 2022, at Ngara Equity roundabout in Nairobi county, being in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace used threatening words namely ‘Malaya, Mbwa, Nenda ut*mbwe na chokora’ to one Reginah Mwangi a business lady,” the charge sheet read in part.
He was freed on a Ksh 5,000 cash bail pending a hearing of the matter.
The magistrate, however, advised the man to seek an out of court settlement with the complainant.
