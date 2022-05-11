Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Mama Ida Odinga has praised her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, revealing how he works tirelessly for Kenyans.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ida who is the matriarch of the Odinga family revealed that for many years she has known and lived with Raila as husband and wife, Baba has been working without getting tired.

Mama Ida revealed that Raila has devoted all his life to serving Kenyans adding that that should be reason enough for Kenyans to wake up very early and vote for him as the fifth President of Kenya in August.

“For years, I’ve seen my husband work tirelessly for our Nation. I’ve seen how hard he’s fought for democracy, defending the people. Each step of the way he’s always had our back. This is the time to spur his legacy forward come August 9th,” Mama Ida wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST