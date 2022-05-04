Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over his Sunday public rant towards his Deputy, William Ruto, on claims that the latter had absconded his duties as the Deputy President.

Speaking in Kisii County on Wednesday during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Economic Forum Engagement, Wetangula argued that the president was acting out of anger and that it was unnecessary for him to make the remarks he made.

According to Wetangula, the president was not elected to complain in public, but to offer solutions, further noting that Uhuru’s term only has three months left, and he should start packing his bags to pave way for a leader who will look for solutions instead of taking to the media to complain.

“We elected you to show dignity and respect to everyone within your jurisdiction, you are now losing direction, but luckily you have three months to go.

“We are waiting for Kenyans to elect a president who will be responsive to the needs of every Kenyan irrespective of their tribe or political stand.

“You have failed the test, my brother,” Wetangula said.

