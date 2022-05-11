Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Malia and Sasha Obama showed just how happy they were to see each other again after they reunited at the airport.

The daughters of Barack Obama were seen at Los Angeles airport, with little sister, Sasha, picking up big sis, Malia.

As soon as they reunited on Wednesday afternoon, May 11, they broke into a happy dance before hugging.

Afterwards, Sasha helped Malia load her luggage in the trunk of the car.

Watch the video below.