Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – There is a viral video of male students shouting at a female student as she walked to meet a ‘friend’ in a car.

Besides making weird sounds, they also shouted “happy mothers’ day” repeatedly.

The video was taken at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana.

Watch the video below