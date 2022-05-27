Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – A voluptuous lady from Makerere University left little for men to imagine after she dressed to kill on her graduation.

The chocolate-skinned damsel rocked a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her big derriere and humungous curves.

Her photos sparked reactions on social media, with some Netizens joking that her juicy derriere will land her a plum job soon.

Others wondered how her male colleagues survived during lectures.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.