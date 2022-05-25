Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, over his grasp of the bottom-up model.

While explaining the bottom-up model on Tuesday in Inooro FM, Gachagua said Safaricom Ltd should be sold and the money shared among Mama Mbogas.

Reacting to Gachagua’s statement, Prof Makau said it was very embarrassing for Gachagua to preach a model that he does not understand.

Mutua noted that elections are not just about empty promises or models borrowed by individuals who cannot explain them to the public.

“This election is not about empty promises and it is not about models that have been borrowed or sort of plucked up in the air by individuals who cannot even explain to them because they do not understand what they have borrowed,” Makau stated.

Makau‘s sentiments were echoed by Matungulu Member of Parliament, Stephen Mule, who not only questioned Gachagua’s understanding of the bottom-up model but opined that the model was not suitable to take Kenya forward.

Mule wondered how Gachagua would explain the economic model to Kenyans now that he could not explain it properly even in his vernacular language, further arguing that such a person cannot be tasked with the responsibility of managing resources.

