Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – A lucky player has become UK’s biggest lottery winner after winning £184,000,000.

The operator, Camelot said the new winner knocked off the anonymous winner of £170million in October 2019 from the top spot.

The new winner is also the National Lottery’s 14th winner of more than £100million. The winner, who is yet to be named, is also the second person in the UK to win the EuroMillions jackpot this year, after someone bagged £109million in February.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10.

Senior winners’ adviser for the National Lottery, Andy Carter said;

‘What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

‘Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.’