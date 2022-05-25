Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has been named Barclays Premier League manager of the of year and the League Manager Association’s manager of the season after Liverpool narrowly missed out on winning the title.

Liverpool finished on 92 points, one behind eventual champions Manchester City after a thrilling final day on Sunday May 22.

Having once trailed City by 14 points, Liverpool went on a 19-game unbeaten run to end the season, with 10 wins on the spin from January to April helping them close the gap.

Reflecting on the Premier League season while accepting his award, Klopp said: “It is a great honour and it was an insane season. The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and, in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything.

“It was a bit nervy, it wasn’t the best outcome for us, but we are already over it. And when you win a prize like this you are either a genius, or you have the best coaching staff in the world – I am here with four of my coaching staff, and they know how much I appreciate them.”

Klopp also collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, which is voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions. As Sir Alex himself announced the winner, he said: “This is agony, it’s absolute agony…Jurgen Klopp.”

The Liverpool manager added: “This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get.

“I don’t believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together.”