Friday, May 20, 2022 – Slain criminal, Samuel Muvota, had hired over 50 beautiful ladies to prey on men in popular entertainment joints in Nairobi.

According to DCI, the women administered a drug given to mentally unstable patients at Mathare mental hospital.

The drug known in the Pishori world as ‘Tamuu’ is categorized into four – Tamuu red, tamuu green, tamuu white and tamuu blue.

The women frequented popular clubs such as the Switch in Kasarani, Whisky River along Kiambu road, Red Lion in Ruaka, Oklahoma Choma Zone, Lacascada, Aroma, Backroom, Mkwanju, Dragon and all the clubs along Kamiti road from Roysambu, 44 and Zimmerman.

If a man was very careful with his drink, the ladies would offer him an energy drink claiming that he was too drunk and not up to the task ahead.

This would be followed by soft smooches that would stupefy the man in minutes.

In case that trick failed to work, they would escort a man (in case he was single) to his house and prepare coffee or scrambled eggs, for the man to eat.

After a successful harvest targeting clubs in a given town, Muvota would redeploy them to a different town for cover.

