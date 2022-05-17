Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Lionel Messi’s father has revealed that he would like his son to return to Barcelona at some point.

Recall, the Argentine legend completed a shock move to PSG last August but has failed to hit his top form.

‘I hope it [happens], some day,’ he told Twitch channel Jijantes FC, after being asked about the prospect of his son playing for Barcelona before his career is over.

Messi scored 672 goals in 777 appearances for Barcelona, and his dad, Jorge, remains optimistic that the 34-year-old will play at the Nou Camp again in the future.

Jorge is not the first person to speak out about their desire to see Messi move back to the club he joined as a teenager.

Messi’s former team-mate Dani Alves called for the playmaker to ‘return home’ to Barcelona last month.

However, it has been reported that PSG plan to keep the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at the club for another year and build the team around him.

Messi has scored just six Ligue 1 goals this term, but his form has picked up of late as he netted a brace against Montpellier on Saturday. He has also registered 13 assists in France’s top flight across the course of the campaign.