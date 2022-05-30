Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – With President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term coming to an end in less than 3 months, the question of who will succeed him as the next Mt Kenya kingpin has left many speculating.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio Spokesman, Makau Mutua, has weighed in on Uhuru’s successor in the vote-rich region.

According to Mutua, the recent appointment of NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua to the post of Raila’s running mate could have changed things in the Mt Kenya region.

While showering Karua with praises, Mutua said she will take over the mantle from Uhuru as the next Mt Kenya ‘queenpin’.

Mutua said Martha Karua’s recent aggressive and successful campaigns in the mountain have proved that she is the most suitable and well-placed person to guide the mountainers.

“I believe there’s no doubt Ms. Karua will succeed Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta as Gema’s ‘queenpin’. She’s the new sheriff in the Mountain. She’s the return of Mumbi,” opined Mutua.

At the same time, Mutua opined that Raila Odinga will triumph over DP William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region come August.

He predicted a 60% win for Raila in the region that has largely been perceived as Ruto’s second stronghold.

“I predict that come August 9, Mr. Odinga will carry the Mountain with percentages north of 60 percent” he added.

This comes at a time when Karua has intensified Azimio la Umoja campaigns across the vast Mt Kenya region.

The ‘Iron Lady’ has traversed all the counties in the East and West Mt Kenya regions with visible results being recorded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.