Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Big cracks seem to be emerging in Kenya Kwanza over sibling rivalry between Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

The standoff has seen Mudavadi’s ally and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala warn Ruto to leave Western Kenya alone and not meddle in the region’s politics.

In a video that has surfaced online, Malala, who is eyeing the governor seat, told Ruto to keep off Western politics and let Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula run the show.

He now wants the UDA party not to field candidates for elective seats in the area.

He said the DP and his party should allow ANC and Ford Kenya to field candidates the same way they have kept off Rift Valley.

According to Malala, Ruto’s interference could affect ANC from delivering the 70% set for them in Western Kenya.

“We have given you top seats please don’t interfere in our bedrooms,” Malala said.

“You have told us to bring 70% of the votes (in Western Kenya) in exchange for 30% (of government), so all the 70% must also involve ANC and Ford-Kenya parliamentarians the same way we have left the higher seats (President and Deputy President).”

The Senator demanded the withdrawal of UDA candidates from the region to allow them to fight for their positions without unnecessary competition.

“That is why we in ANC and Ford Kenya have not fielded candidates in Ruto’s backyard, which we left for UDA. But the decision by UDA to extend its arm to Sabatia does not add up and something must be done urgently,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.