Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has exposed how President Uhuru Kenyatta is secretly involved in Martha Karua’s campaigns in the Mt Kenya region.

In the last four days, Martha Karua has stormed the Mt Kenya region, where she has toured Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

Unlike in the past, Martha Karua’s rallies have been attended by huge swathes of people and according to Ahmednasir, this is because of Uhuru’s secret hand in the rallies.

According to Ahmednasir, Uhuru is bribing residents with cash to attend Martha Karua rallies.

“The average crowds Hon Martha Karua addressed in her tour to Mt Kenya region was between 300 to 400 people (all well-dressed by Jubilee and generously funded by the Office of the President). On average that translates slightly below the 43k votes should got in the 2012 elections.” Ahmednasir stated.

