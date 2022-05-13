Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Laundry Attendant

As a Laundry Attendant, you are responsible to ensure that the laundry service, required by our Guest is met on time and with the highest possible standards.

What is in it for you:

Employee benefit card offering discounted rates in Accor worldwide

Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while you work

Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!

Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Laundry Supervisor, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

Follow the policies and procedures of the Hotel and Laundry Department and the instruction of the Supervisor

Work as per standards in order to give the best result and good quality of work

Ensure proper care is taken when using of flat iron

Fold the bedsheets as per Hotel standard

Fold towels as per Hotel standard

Press different linen with a high standard in a short time

Improve the work performance and develop better service for your assignment

Ready to take responsibility when assigned to perform any other duties as designated by Supervisor

Operate in a safe and environmentally friendly way to protect guests and employees’ health and safety, as well as protect and conserve the environment

Comply with the hotel’s environmental, health, and safety policies and procedures

Experience/Skills

Highly responsible & reliable

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

Remaining calm and courteous at all times

How to Apply

Interested and qualified Applicants to CLICK HERE TO APPLY.