Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by one of the local dailies has shown the coalition which will win the elections if they are held today.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Alliance and Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance are the two main coalitions that are contesting in August.

Raila picked Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate in August, while Ruto picked Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua.

In the opinion poll, the daily asked which coalition they will support between Raila /Karua and Ruto/Gachagua.

Over 59,000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 48.3 percent supported the Raila/Karua alliance. Ruto and Gachagua came second with 43.8 percent while Kalonzo/Sunkuli’s ticket managed 3.2 percent. Undecided voters were at 4.7 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll.

